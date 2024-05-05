BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $30.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 513,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 422.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 472,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 290,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,639,000 after purchasing an additional 251,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

