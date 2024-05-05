Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Price Target at C$56.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSU opened at C$44.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.81. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.05 and a 52-week high of C$46.08.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Insiders have sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Company Profile

)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

