Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 5,724 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after acquiring an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,882,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,077,000 after acquiring an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,197,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,505 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $479.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

