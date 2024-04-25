Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 699 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ENI by 61.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $32.79. 144,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on E. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

