Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,173,479 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,173,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,202,000. Vistra comprises about 1.1% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Vistra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,640,000 after purchasing an additional 334,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:VST traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,998. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $83.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.