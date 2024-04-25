Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $24.96

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $25.80. Nayax shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 162 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Nayax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter worth about $575,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

