Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Increased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 95.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXST stock opened at $164.11 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

