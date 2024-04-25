Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEF stock opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

