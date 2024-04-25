Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Issues Earnings Results

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

NHYDY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 127,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.27%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.