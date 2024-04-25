USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:USCB)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

USCB Financial has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of USCB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 2,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $203.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,559.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard Feinglass purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $110,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,518,309 shares in the company, valued at $50,017,680.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,132 shares in the company, valued at $539,559.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $196,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

