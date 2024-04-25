Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 4th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Invesco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Invesco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

Invesco last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

