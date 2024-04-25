Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 530 ($6.55) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 475 ($5.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.23).

RR stock opened at GBX 417 ($5.15) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 388.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 310.29. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 142.48 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 435 ($5.37). The company has a market capitalization of £34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,438.62, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £12,101.94 ($14,948.05). In other news, insider Wendy Mars bought 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £1,821.18 ($2,249.48). Also, insider Helen McCabe bought 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £12,101.94 ($14,948.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,648. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

