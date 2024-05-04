Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 2.9 %

STTK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.78. 255,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Shattuck Labs

In other Shattuck Labs news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

