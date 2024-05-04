Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,949. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($4.57). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

