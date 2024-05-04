Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.03. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.44% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.