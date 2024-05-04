Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.03. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Further Reading
