Stevens Capital Management LP Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,869 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.90. 11,416,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,936,404. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

