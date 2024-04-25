Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.86.
Read Our Latest Report on Metro
Metro Trading Up 1.0 %
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.2576393 EPS for the current year.
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.