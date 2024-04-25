Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.86.

MRU traded up C$0.69 on Thursday, hitting C$70.97. The company had a trading volume of 184,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The company has a market cap of C$16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.43 and a 12-month high of C$78.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.61.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.2576393 EPS for the current year.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

