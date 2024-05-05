SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,310 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 325.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $24.62 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

