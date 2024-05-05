Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.96

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Tezos has a market cap of $942.64 million and $19.27 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000928 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000869 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,001,191,695 coins and its circulating supply is 980,625,059 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.