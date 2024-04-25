Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) versus VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Head to Head Review

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and VAALCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sundance Energy Australia alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $455.07 million 1.46 $60.35 million $0.56 11.51

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sundance Energy Australia and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% VAALCO Energy 13.26% 14.34% 7.94%

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

(Get Free Report)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.