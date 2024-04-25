Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $268.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

