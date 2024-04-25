TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.690-3.860 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of TRU traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 868,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,653. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.47.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

