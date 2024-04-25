Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $262.38 million, a PE ratio of 91.22 and a beta of 0.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 611,564 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 274,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 262,088 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 406,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.