Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 749.4% from the March 31st total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,342. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

