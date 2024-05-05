WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,966 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 482,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 366,160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 179.8% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 117,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 232.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 11,877.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Performance

BATS CNYA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. 104,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $296.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

