Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Trimmed by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 9.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.79. 9,751,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.24 and its 200-day moving average is $155.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

