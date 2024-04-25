Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance
WAFU stock remained flat at $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,095. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.
Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile
