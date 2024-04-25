Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

WAFU stock remained flat at $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,095. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

