Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 18,520.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veralto were worth $37,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,827,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,959,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,869,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,229,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $92.40 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

