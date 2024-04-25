Wells Fargo & Company Trims O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price to $1,200.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.94.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY traded down $76.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,016.31. 168,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,271. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,097.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,014.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

