Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.55% of byNordic Acquisition worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYNO. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,343,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 502.2% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 124,551 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,984,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

BYNO stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

byNordic Acquisition Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

