Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 845 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHD opened at $78.11 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.