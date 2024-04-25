Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $252.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $261.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.96 and a 200-day moving average of $226.03.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.25.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

