ZClassic Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $568,312.04 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00036202 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

