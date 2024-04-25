ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.04. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

