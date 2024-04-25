ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.04. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
