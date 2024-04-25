Analysts Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of VERV opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $550.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
