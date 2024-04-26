10,680 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FMDE opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.87.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

