XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XOMA stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XOMA Co. ( NASDAQ:XOMA Free Report ) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the period. XOMA accounts for about 2.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 3.80% of XOMA worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

