XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
XOMA Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.
