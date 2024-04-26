A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Down 63.9% in April

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ASCB stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

