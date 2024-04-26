Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Airgain
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain makes up about 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.