Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain makes up about 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

