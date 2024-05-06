Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
IUSG stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $117.15. 356,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $118.45.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
