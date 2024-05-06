Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IUSG stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $117.15. 356,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.