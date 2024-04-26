Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

About Jaguar Health

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.