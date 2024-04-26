Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00.
About Jaguar Health
