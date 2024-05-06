Private Advisor Group LLC Has $24.10 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,513 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $24,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 437,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,638. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

