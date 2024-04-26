Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

