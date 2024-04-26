California Public Employees Retirement System Has $59.82 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $59,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 339,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $317.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.35 and its 200-day moving average is $287.27. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $324.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

