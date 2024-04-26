Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.1 %

AMED opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -294.06, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 189,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

