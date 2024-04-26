American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
Shares of ARL opened at $13.86 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
