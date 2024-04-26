American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $13.86 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 227.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.