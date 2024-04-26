Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.32% from the company’s current price.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

