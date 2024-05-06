Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,760. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.32 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

