Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of AWI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,269. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

