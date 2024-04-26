AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.80. 11,143,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 39,059,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on T. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
